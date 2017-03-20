El Salvadoran refugee fights to clear his name
Sanctuary-seeker Jose Figueroa speaks during a press conference in front of the Fraser Building, Faculty of Law, at the University of Victoria in Victoria B.C., Monday, November 28, 2016 prior to a federal court hearing examining a CBSA decision labelling him a terrorist. The native El Salvadoran who has lived in B.C. for 20 years, has a date with the Federal Court of appeal on Thursday morning in Vancouver over a motion that was dismissed by a Federal Court last year in which Figueroa wants the federal government to issue him a certificate that would basically declare him innocent.
