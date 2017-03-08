El Salvador: Workers win big minimum wage rise
A Salvadoran Textile Industry Union protest outside the San Bartolo Free Trade Zone on March 1 against the sacking of garment workers after the country's minimum wage was raised. Workers in El Salvador won a big rise in the minimum wage on January 1 - in some cases doubling their pay.
