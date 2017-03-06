Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit Extensions to Illegal Immigrants

Despite President Donald Trump's assertion that undocumented foreign workers take away jobs from American citizens, the administration is extending work permits for six months for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from El Salvador who receive Temporary Protected Status , The Daily Caller reported on Monday. TPS, which is a designation for countries whose situation is considered too dangerous for its residents to return to, lasts for 18 months, but can be renewed by the secretary of Homeland Security.

