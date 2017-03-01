Commentary: The difference between an immigrant and refugee
Wendy spoke English and worked in the health clinic in the parish of Maria, Madre de los Pobres in the impoverished barrio of La Chacra in San Salvador, El Salvador. Since 1991, I have been visiting the parish as a home away from home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
|are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11)
|Feb '15
|idontknow
|46
|Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11)
|Feb '15
|Pin595
|71
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC