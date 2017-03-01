Commentary: The difference between an...

Commentary: The difference between an immigrant and refugee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Wendy spoke English and worked in the health clinic in the parish of Maria, Madre de los Pobres in the impoverished barrio of La Chacra in San Salvador, El Salvador. Since 1991, I have been visiting the parish as a home away from home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC