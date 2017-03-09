Agents thwart human, marijuana smuggling

Agents thwart human, marijuana smuggling

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sonoran News

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents seized almost 140 pounds of marijuana and arrested three U.S. citizens, two El Salvadorian nationals and one Mexican national in separate weekend smuggling attempts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daily Caller: Trump Quietly Allows Work Permit ... Mar 6 spytheweb 5
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC