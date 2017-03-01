A look at the widespread and violent MS-13 gang
Members of the National Civil Police elite forces frisk alleged members of the MS-13 gang during a raid in the San Rafael community, in Santa Tecla, early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2008. In the wake of two alleged members of the vicious gang MS-13 being accused of killing a woman as part of a satanic ritual, many are scrambling to find out more about this deadly group.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
|are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11)
|Feb '15
|idontknow
|46
|Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11)
|Feb '15
|Pin595
|71
