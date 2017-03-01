A look at the widespread and violent ...

A look at the widespread and violent MS-13 gang

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New York Daily News

Members of the National Civil Police elite forces frisk alleged members of the MS-13 gang during a raid in the San Rafael community, in Santa Tecla, early in the morning on Jan. 31, 2008. In the wake of two alleged members of the vicious gang MS-13 being accused of killing a woman as part of a satanic ritual, many are scrambling to find out more about this deadly group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC