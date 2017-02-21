World's deadliest gang hits Australia

Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang stand behind bars in a cell at a detention center in San Salvador, El Salvador. Photo / Getty Images One of the world's most deadly gangs has infiltrated Australia - part of a sick plot to become the most murderous group on the planet.

