United States Disburses $98M to El Salvador

Monday Feb 6

A man looks at a formation of police and soldiers during a presentation to the press in the Central Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 14, 2016. The United States granted El Salvador $98 million on Monday, as part of a plan to combat lawlessness and corruption and diminish the flow of migrants heading north.

