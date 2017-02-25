State Department 'supports' El Salvador trans murders investigation
Daniela and Yasuri were two trans women who were killed in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, on Feb. 18, 2017. A State Department spokesperson on Friday said it "supports" the investigation into the recent murders of three trans women in El Salvador.
Read more at Washington Blade.
