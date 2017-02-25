State Department 'supports' El Salvad...

State Department 'supports' El Salvador trans murders investigation

Friday Feb 24

Daniela and Yasuri were two trans women who were killed in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, on Feb. 18, 2017. A State Department spokesperson on Friday said it "supports" the investigation into the recent murders of three trans women in El Salvador.

Chicago, IL

