Immigration Agents Took a Woman With a Brain Tumor Out of the Hospital: Report
Law enforcement officials moved a 26-year-old woman from a Texas hospital where she was being treated for a brain tumor back to a detention facility against her will, according to her legal representative. The undocumented El Salvadoran woman, who is being identified only as Sara to protect her privacy, began complaining of headaches while in a detention facility in early February, , which first reported the story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
|are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11)
|Feb '15
|idontknow
|46
|Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11)
|Feb '15
|Pin595
|71
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC