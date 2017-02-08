El Salvador arrests TV-radio host, 27 others in drugs case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - Police in El Salvador have arrested a TV and radio host and 27 other people accused of aiding a Mexican drug cartel that smuggles drugs through the Central American nation to the United States. Pamela Martinez Pasada is a 26-year-old also known as "Pamela Posada" who hosted a children's TV program and a radio show in San Salvador.

