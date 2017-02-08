El Salvador arrests TV-radio host, 27...

El Salvador arrests TV-radio host, 27 others in drugs case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Washington Post

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - Police in El Salvador have arrested a TV and radio host and 27 other people accused of aiding a Mexican drug cartel that smuggles drugs through the Central American nation to the United States. Pamela Martinez Pasada is a 26-year-old also known as "Pamela Posada" who hosted a children's TV program and a radio show in San Salvador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC