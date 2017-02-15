Digicel to invest USD450m in El Salvador 4G rollout

The official launch of the high speed data service is expected to take place within the next four months and coverage will eventually be expanded to all 14 departments. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, Telefonica's local mobile unit Movistar launched the country's first 4G service in San Salvador and La Libertad late last year and was followed by Telemovil - the local business of Millicom International Cullular - shortly after.

