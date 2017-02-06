Catholic church in El Salvador calls for mining ban
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - The Roman Catholic Church in El Salvador has asked the small Central American country's legislature to ban metal mining. Archbishop Jose Luis Escobar Alas said Monday that the country's mining law is so obsolete that it makes El Salvador especially vulnerable to exploitation.
