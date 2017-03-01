Authorities investigate killing of hippo at El Salvador zoo

In this frame grab from video taken on March 10, 2014 and released by El Salvador's Canal 9, a hippopotamus named Gustavito is fed at the San Salvador Zoo in El Salvador. Zoo director Vladan Henriquez said at a news conference on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 that the animal was covered with bruises and puncture wounds after apparently being attacked with metal bars, knives and rocks.

