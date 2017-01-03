TV host in El Salvador detained in child prostitution case
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - A TV and radio personality and three others were arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged child prostitution ring that was busted two years ago in El Salvador. Maximiliano Gonzalez, better known by the stage name "El Gordo Max," or "Fat Max," directs the program "Domingo Para T2."
