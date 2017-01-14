Taiwan, El Salvador reaffirm bilateral ties, seek to advance trade
The presidents of Taiwan and El Salvador reaffirmed their commitment to advancing relations between the two countries on Friday, expressing hope for further bilateral exchanges in such areas as trade. President Tsai Ing-wen met with her El Salvadoran counterpart, Salvador Sanchez Ceren, on Friday and received a medal from him.
