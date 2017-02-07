Swift & Finch's coffee featured in re...

Swift & Finch's coffee featured in regional beer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Calhoun Times

Neat, exciting and unifying are words that Ellie Mahon, owner of Swift & Finch Coffee , 600 Broad St., uses to describe the reaction to the use of a special coffee in Stark - a toasted porter beer being brewed at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec '16 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC