So what is the 'One China' policy anyway?

Tuesday Jan 17

For the third time since his election, President-elect Donald Trump has riled up China with his apparent disdain for a policy that has governed relations between China and Taiwan for 37 years. So what is the 'One China' policy anyway? For the third time since his election, President-elect Donald Trump has riled up China with his apparent disdain for a policy that has governed relations between China and Taiwan for 37 years.

