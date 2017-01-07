President Tsai embarks on her Central...

President Tsai embarks on her Central American visit, U.S. stopovers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

President Tsai Ing-wen began her second overseas visit since taking office in May 2016, a trip that will take her to four of Taiwan's Central American allies, as well as two U.S. cities, where she will have stopovers. The goal of the trip, according to Tsai, is to consolidate diplomatic relations with the allies Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador and deepen trade exchanges with those countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,202

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC