Murders in notoriously violent El Salvador drop 20 percent in 2016 - police

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Murders in El Salvador fell by more than a fifth in 2016 after soaring to one of the highest rates anywhere around the globe the previous year, police data in the Central American nation showed on Monday. Suspected gang members are presented to the media after being detained by the police under the charges of homicide, extortion and bank robbery in San Salvador, El Salvador, December 8, 2016.

