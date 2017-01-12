Homicides Fall in El Salvador, But Co...

Homicides Fall in El Salvador, But Country Remains Among Deadliest

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Voice of America

A man looks at a formation of police and soldiers during a presentation to the press in the Central Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 14, 2016. El Salvador's national police director says homicides dropped more than 20 percent in 2016, though the rate of 81.2 for every 100,000 residents kept the Central American country among the world's deadliest.

Chicago, IL

