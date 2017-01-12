Homicides Fall in El Salvador, But Country Remains Among Deadliest
A man looks at a formation of police and soldiers during a presentation to the press in the Central Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 14, 2016. El Salvador's national police director says homicides dropped more than 20 percent in 2016, though the rate of 81.2 for every 100,000 residents kept the Central American country among the world's deadliest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|1
|El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|3
|Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|langham research ...
|1
|Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Viktor von Schwar...
|1
|are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11)
|Feb '15
|idontknow
|46
|Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11)
|Feb '15
|Pin595
|71
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC