El Salvador has rare murder-free day,...

El Salvador has rare murder-free day, 1st in nearly 2 years

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Washington Post

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - El Salvador, one of the world's deadliest countries, has recorded a rare day without a single homicide. National Civil Police commissioner Howard Cotto said Thursday that no murders were reported the previous day in the gang-plagued little Central American nation.

