Donald Trump sworn in as 45'th U.S. president

Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Donald Trump began the ceremonial events leading up to his swearing-in later on Friday as the 45th president of the United States, as black-clad activists smashed windows in downtown Washington to protest his inauguration. Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at midday outside the domed U.S. Capitol, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

Chicago, IL

