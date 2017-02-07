Correa ally leads Ecuador election polls, but second round likely

Ecuador's ruling leftist party candidate leads voting intentions in the small Andean country ahead of presidential elections next month, but does not have enough support to win in the first round, two recent polls showed. Ecuadorian politician Lenin Voltaire Moreno addresses students after he was awarded the "Doctor Honoris Causa" degree from The National University of El Salvador in San Salvador, El Salvador, October 19, 2016.

