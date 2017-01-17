A rare homicide-free day in one of the world's deadliest countries: 'Breathe peace'

Police and forensics officers inspect a crime scene where four alleged gang members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang were killed 30 km east of San Salvador on October 21, 2015. In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2014 photo, two alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang face a wall after being detained during a police raid in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.