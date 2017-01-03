El Salvador says Taiwan's President Tsai will visit on January 12-13

El Salvador said on Monday that Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will visit the poor Central American country on January 12-13, in a contentious visit that led China to urge U.S. officials to block her from passing through the United States en route. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during an interview in Luque, Paraguay, June 28, 2016.

