El Salvador says Taiwan's President Tsai will visit on January 12-13

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

El Salvador said on Monday that Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will visit the poor Central American country on January 12-13, in a contentious visit that led China to urge U.S. officials to block her from passing through the United States en route. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during an interview in Luque, Paraguay, June 28, 2016.

Chicago, IL

