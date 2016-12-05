El Salvador congress strips ex-defense minister of immunity
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - El Salvador's congress has voted to strip a former defense minister of immunity from prosecution, so he can be faced with accusations he used his position for arms trafficking. Jose Atilio Benitez Parada is currently the country's ambassador to Germany.
