China, El Salvador ties unchanged despite Taiwan visit-El Salvador

1 hr ago

China has not signalled a desire to change its relationship with El Salvador, El Salvador's foreign Minister said on Monday, as his country prepares to host Taiwan's president after she held a controversial call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to El Salvador next month comes after Trump angered Beijing by speaking to Tsai in a break with decades of precedent that cast doubt on his incoming administration's commitment to Beijing's "one China" policy.

Chicago, IL

