Border agents deliver baby after catching pregnant illegal immigrant

Tuesday Dec 20

Border Patrol agents helped deliver the baby of an El Salvadorian woman shortly after she and a group of people were apprehended while attempting to enter the United States illegally near El Paso, Texas, according to a press release issued Tuesday. Agents caught 11 people on Dec. 2 who had entered Texas from Mexico about four miles west of the Ysleta Port of Entry and took them into custody.

Chicago, IL

