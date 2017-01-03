3 El Salvadorean priests found guilty of sex abuse at Vatican trial

Jesus Delgado, right, listens to Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Council for Families, during a press conference, at the Vatican in this Feb. 4, 2015 file photo. Three El Salvadoran priests have been found guilty of sexual abuse against minors at a Vatican ecclesiastical trial and suspended from their priestly duties, San Salvador's Catholic Church announced Sunday.

