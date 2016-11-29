Plane carrying Copa Sudamericana fina...

Plane carrying Copa Sudamericana finalist Chapecoense crashes in Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Goal.com

The Brazilian club was en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final but never made it to Medellin because of a tragic accident, according to authorities. A plane carrying Brazilian club Chapecoense to the Copa Sudamericana final has crashed in Colombia on Monday night, according to Colombian authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Wed Wildchild 2
News Red Cross Launches Emergency Appeal for Zika Vi... (Feb '16) Feb '16 langham science d... 1
News El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala violence surge... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 3
News Central America tests drought-resistant 'miracl... (Dec '15) Dec '15 langham research ... 1
News Growing up near San Salvador, El Salvador, Will... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Viktor von Schwar... 1
are men from el savador cheaters (Sep '11) Feb '15 idontknow 46
Why do salvadorians use vos instead of tu? (Aug '11) Feb '15 Pin595 71
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,001

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC