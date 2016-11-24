Magnitude 7.0 offshore quake rattles El Salvador

Magnitude 7.0 offshore quake rattles ...

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred off El Salvador's Pacific coast Thursday, but the country's civil defense agency said there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries. Lina Pohl, the country's environment minister, said there was a tsunami alert.

