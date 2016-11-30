In Africa, Latin America, Fidel Castro inspired many

AU Commission chair Dlamini-Zuma, speaks during a memorial service for the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, died Friday at age 90. SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - The leader of a small, Caribbean nation, Fidel Castro was a major figure across much of the world, inspiring quixotic insurgencies, pouring soldiers into successful wars of liberation, helping define the politics of a whole continent.

