Shunned by the rich, Cairo's subway speaks of economic woes

7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 13, 2017 photo, people are seen from the window of a metro car, at El Zahraa metro station in Cairo, Egypt. Cairo's subway is perhaps the cheapest in the world, 11 cents to ride as far as you want across the overcrowded, traffic-choked Egyptian capital -- but even that feels like a burden to many Egyptians at a time of tough economic reforms.

