Punishment for Unjustified Killing of Animals
In an attempt to show more awareness of the issue of animal rights, the Egyptian government actively seeks harsher punishment to penalize those who violate the rights of animals and to put an end to animal abuse. Egyptians are known for being merciful to animals by nature.
