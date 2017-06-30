PDP mourns Maitama Sule
The Peoples Democratic Party , under the leadership of the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, has described the death of Alhaji Maitama Sule as a great lost to the Africa continent. The party in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the PDP National Caretaker Committee National Publicity Secretary, Mr Prince Dayo Adeyeye, described him as "a great Nationalist, great Orator, Politician, and Diplomat.
