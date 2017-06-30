Meetings on Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature in Lebanon, Cairo

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science will organise introductory meeting on the sixth version of Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature. Dr. Aishah bint Said Al Ghabshiyah, Director of the Award Office and Badr bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maskari, Director of the Office of the Secretary General of the Centre will initiate a tour that includes holding the introductory meetings in the Lebanese Republic and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

