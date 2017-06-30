Maitama Sule's remains arrive Abuja, received by Abba Kyari
Body of Late elder statesman and Nigeria's former permanent representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule has arrived Abuja from Cairo, Egypt. Reports indicate that the body arrived the Nigeria at around 1:54 p.m and would be conveyed to Kano aboard a presidential jet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Morgana
|517,387
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC