Maitama Sule's remains arrive Abuja, received by Abba Kyari

Body of Late elder statesman and Nigeria's former permanent representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule has arrived Abuja from Cairo, Egypt. Reports indicate that the body arrived the Nigeria at around 1:54 p.m and would be conveyed to Kano aboard a presidential jet.

Chicago, IL

