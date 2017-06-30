How Qatar's hands are covered with Egyptians' blood

After several states severed ties with Doha last month, Egyptian politicians and social media demanded probing Qatar internationally, accusing the Gulf country of involvement in funding terrorist groups, which launched attacks killing thousands of Egyptian armed and police forces over the past few years, since the ouster of the President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with the state of Qatar on June 5 on charges of supporting terrorism and extremist groups in the region.

