How Qatar's hands are covered with Eg...

How Qatar's hands are covered with Egyptians' blood

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

After several states severed ties with Doha last month, Egyptian politicians and social media demanded probing Qatar internationally, accusing the Gulf country of involvement in funding terrorist groups, which launched attacks killing thousands of Egyptian armed and police forces over the past few years, since the ouster of the President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with the state of Qatar on June 5 on charges of supporting terrorism and extremist groups in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 50 min Mrs Sunny 517,461
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC