How Qatar's hands are covered with Egyptians' blood
After several states severed ties with Doha last month, Egyptian politicians and social media demanded probing Qatar internationally, accusing the Gulf country of involvement in funding terrorist groups, which launched attacks killing thousands of Egyptian armed and police forces over the past few years, since the ouster of the President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with the state of Qatar on June 5 on charges of supporting terrorism and extremist groups in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|50 min
|Mrs Sunny
|517,461
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC