Ewsal Bela3raby: a project exploring Egyptian rising musicians

Mohammed Ousso, CEO of the 19th Corporation, an integrated event management company that formulates its activities around the best, innovative, and creative entertainment concepts, is the man behind the idea of the project 'Ewsal Bel3araby.' Ousso, an Egyptian self-taught guitarist, composer, and entrepreneur, stepped on every stage with the biggest names in the music scene, including Amr Diab and Mohamed Mounir .

