Egypt's parliament approves three-month further emergency state

Cairo, July 5 - The Egyptian parliament approved on Tuesday a three-month extension of a state of emergency due to the security challenges facing the country, a media report said. Citing MENA news agency, Xinhua reported that the parliament speaker said during a general session on Tuesday that he had been informed by the Prime Minister of the decision of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to extend the nationwide state of emergency for another three months.

Chicago, IL

