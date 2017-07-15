Egyptian pundits react to use of VAR in Egypt
Two of the leading football pundits in Egypt, Khaled Baoumy and Ahmed Hossam 'Mido' posted on their twitter accounts their opinion on the use of the VAR in the Egyptian League after it was used in Al-Dakhliya versus Tanta match. Baoumy posted on his twitter account saying, "I support the idea of using the VAR in Egypt, but I am not satisfied with the way it was used."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Mrs Sunny
|517,544
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC