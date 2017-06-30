Egyptian Parliament - File Photo

Egyptian Parliament - File Photo

Enforcement of the additional three month will start on July 10. This came following the cabinet approval in late June for the President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi proposal, to extend the state of emergency for three more months. The state of emergency was declared in the country in April by the president, following Palm Sunday attacks on two Egyptian churches in Alexandria and Tanta.

