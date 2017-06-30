Egyptian Court Upholds Death Sentence for 20 in 2013 Police Station Attack
Islamist defendants stand behind bars in the case known as the "Kerdasa massacre'', that referred 188 people to court over an attack that killed 14 policemen in 2013, in Cairo June 23, 2014. An Egyptian court has upheld death sentences against 20 people in the brutal 2013 attack on a police station in the Giza suburb of Kardasa.
