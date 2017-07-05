Egyptian content pirates sentenced

Egyptian content pirates sentenced

1 hr ago

Digital platform security specialist Irdeto and video entertainment services provider MultiChoice Africa Limited have confirmed that three content pirates have been sentenced in Cairo, Egypt. The sentencing follows multiple piracy raids which uncovered a large cybercrime syndicate illegally offering premium content services.

Chicago, IL

