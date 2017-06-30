Diving and Marine activities in Egypt...

Diving and Marine activities in Egypt listed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The number of diving centers is 263, while the number of safari yachts is 137, and the number of marine activities centers is 136. Sharm el-Sheikh city: contains 77 diving centers, 26 sailing yachts and 38 marine activities centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Mrs Sunny 517,226
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC