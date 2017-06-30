Dahlan confidant says Abbas pushing Hamas toward war

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is pushing Hamas toward a war with Israel, Sufian Abu Zaida, a close confidant of self-exiled Fatah leader Muhammad Dahlan, said on Thursday. "If Abu Mazen's [Abbas's] pressure on Gaza continues with Israel's participation, Hamas will not just accept it," Abu Zaida, who is a former PA prisoner affairs and civil affairs minister, said in a telephone interview with The Jerusalem Post.

