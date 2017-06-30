Crystal Lagoons Opens New Regional Of...

Crystal Lagoons Opens New Regional Office in Egypt

Crystal Lagoons, a leading international water innovation company, has opened its new regional office in Cairo, highlighting the company's commitment to Egypt. Patented in 190 countries worldwide, Crystal Lagoons is now involved in projects worth over $5 billion in Egypt, with a total of 13 contracts signed, and a further 10 at various stages of negotiation in Cairo, the north coast, Ain Sokhna and Hurghada.

