.com | Egypt raises electricity price...

.com | Egypt raises electricity prices by up to 42%

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says he was "ejected out" of a South African hotel by "angry" Zimbabweans, and Zambia's biggest market has reportedly burnt down in Lusaka. Cairo - Egypt has raised electricity prices by up to 42%, starting this month, as part of broader economic reforms taken to meet demands by the International Monetary Fund for a $12bn bailout loan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 49 min Morgana 517,533
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC