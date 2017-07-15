.com | Egypt raises electricity prices by up to 42%
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says he was "ejected out" of a South African hotel by "angry" Zimbabweans, and Zambia's biggest market has reportedly burnt down in Lusaka. Cairo - Egypt has raised electricity prices by up to 42%, starting this month, as part of broader economic reforms taken to meet demands by the International Monetary Fund for a $12bn bailout loan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|49 min
|Morgana
|517,533
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
