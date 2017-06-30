Agriculture Min. expresses Egypt's appreciation for WFP's support
This came in statements by Al Banna at a meeting with the new Executive Director of the WFP David Beasley, during which he congratulated him on his new post. The minister's statements were made before his departure from the Italian capital Rome, where he took part in the 40th meeting of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations .
